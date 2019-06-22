ILLUSTRATOR LESLEY GOREN CELEBRATES CALIFORNIA NATIVE PLANTS IN EXHIBITION AT MISSION TRAILS

California Tapestry on view June 22 through August 3

On view at the Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP) Visitor and Interpretive Center June 22 through August 3, 2019 is an exhibition by Los Angeles-based artist and illustrator Lesley Goren, whose lively and colorful images of plants and flowers are a self-described “love note” to the native vegetation of Southern California. The works in California Tapestry include cheerful drawings of Scarlet Monkey Flowers (Mimulus cardinales), Shooting Stars (Primula clevelandii), and Yellow Mariposa Lilies (Calochortus luteus) that serve as beautiful reminders of the importance of nature and place.

Goren sees her subject matter as a way to bring attention to preservation and conservation. She studies and sketches important, unique aspects of native plants like the colors of chaparral through the seasons, or how plants appear as they recover from wildfires.

Lesley Goren’s work has been on view at the Western National Parks Association, the educational partner of the National Park Service, the California Native Plant Society, and The Theodore Payne Foundation and Nursery among others. She recently took part in the Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden’s Art of the Wildflower exhibition and sold one of her paintings of the Santa Monica Mountains to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

To commemorate her exhibition at the MTRP Visitor Center, Lesley Goren has created two new custom greeting card designs for Mission Trails Regional Park to be sold in the Visitor Center’s Gift Shop beginning in June. The designs highlight the leaves and flowers of Mission Trails. The opening reception for Goren’s solo exhibition and first showing in San Diego County will take place at the MTRP Visitor Center on June 23 from 2-4PM. Artwork featured in the exhibition will be available for sale, and a portion of the funds will support the park through the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.

The Art Program at the MTRP Visitor Center is organized by the MTRP Foundation and a portion of all artwork sales benefits the park. For more information and a list of this year’s exhibitions, visit mtrp.org/art. The Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor and Interpretive Center is located at One Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119. The Visitor Center is open daily from 9AM-5PM and admission is free.