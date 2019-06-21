California Wine Festival

EVENT SCHEDULE:

SUNSET RARE & RESERVE TASTING

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 6:30-9pm

Guests are invited sip on fine wines and taste a variety of delicacies at the beautiful Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa's Palm Courtyard. This is an elegant VIP event for true fine wine lovers, located in one of San Diego County's most beautiful coastal cities – Carlsbad. The limited number of tickets sell out quickly (due to the rarity of the wines being poured). A champagne reception is just the prelude to an evening of sampling hard-to-find trophy wines, some already out of circulation and impossible to find are poured, to an adoring crowd dressed in their finest casual/elegant resort wear.

BEACHSIDE WINE FESTIVAL

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa - Tennis Lawn

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 1-4pm (VIPs 12pm)

The quintessential California wine tasting experience – sun, sea, food, wine and music – all come together at this sun-splashed wine fest overlooking lush rolling hills with the shimmering Pacific beyond at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort's Tennis Lawn. By 1:00 pm the joint is jumping at this Camelot-like white-topped tent village. Wine oenophiles will find hundreds of fine wines, regional craft brews and a dizzying variety of foods to sample. Artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, as well as shellfish, salads,chocolates, cakes, and more! A live band keeps the beat for this all-day feast for the senses where wine and food are king and queen.