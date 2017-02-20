Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Created by a generous gift from the Sam B. Ersan Chamber Music Fund, Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.

Under the artistic directorship of UC San Diego professor and cellist Charles Curtis and anchored by regular featured performances by San Diego Symphony Concertmaster Jeff Thayer, Formosa Quartet violist and USC professor Che-Yen Chen, concert pianist Reiko Uchida, UC San Diego performance faculty and occasional guests, Camera Lucida has established a tradition of challenging, musically ambitious programs performed with the assurance of an established ensemble, with the added flexibility of changing instrumentation and guests from the international chamber music world.

Camera Lucida's program will include:

Fantasy Pieces for Cello and Piano, Opus 73 (1849) by Robert Schumann

String Quartet in D major, K. 575, “King of Prussia” (1789-90) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Piano Quintet in a minor, Opus 84 (1918) by Edward Elgar

No late seating.

Tickets are sold exclusively through the UC San Diego Box Office.

Parking permits are available for purchase in the Gilman Parking Structure, located at 3100 Gilman Drive.

For additional program information, please visit Camera Lucida's website:sdcamlu.org