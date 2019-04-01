Camera Lucida
UCSD Conrad Prebys Concert Hall 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093
Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.
Program:
Mahler:
Piano Quartet in a minor
Berg:
Adagio for clarinet, violin and piano from the Chamber Symphony
Bruch:
from Eight Pieces for clarinet, viola and piano, Opus 83
Berg:
Four Pieces for clarinet and piano, Opus 5
Webern:
Two Pieces for cello and piano
Berg:
Hier ist Friede for violin, cello, piano and harmonium
Dvorak:
Five Bagatelles for string trio and harmonium, Opus 47