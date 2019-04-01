Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.

Program:

Mahler:

Piano Quartet in a minor

Berg:

Adagio for clarinet, violin and piano from the Chamber Symphony

Bruch:

from Eight Pieces for clarinet, viola and piano, Opus 83

Berg:

Four Pieces for clarinet and piano, Opus 5

Webern:

Two Pieces for cello and piano

Berg:

Hier ist Friede for violin, cello, piano and harmonium

Dvorak:

Five Bagatelles for string trio and harmonium, Opus 47