Camera Lucida
UCSD Conrad Prebys Concert Hall 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093
Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.
Mozart:
Piano Quartet in E-flat major, K. 493
Beethoven:
String Quartet in G major, Opus 18 No. 2
Mozart:
Quintet for clarinet and strings in A major, K. 581
Info
UCSD Conrad Prebys Concert Hall 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
La Jolla