Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.

Mozart:

Piano Quartet in E-flat major, K. 493

Beethoven:

String Quartet in G major, Opus 18 No. 2

Mozart:

Quintet for clarinet and strings in A major, K. 581