Camera Lucida
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
Conrad Prebys Concert Hall
Reserved seating: $37
Faculty/Staff: $28
Students: FREE
UC San Diego Box Office: http://boxoffice.ucsd.edu/
Ticket information: 858-534-TIXS (8497)
Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.
Mahler: Piano Quartet in a minor
Berg: Adagio for clarinet, violin and piano from the Chamber Symphony
Bruch: from Eight Pieces for clarinet, viola and piano, Opus 83
Berg: Four Pieces for clarinet and piano, Opus 5
Webern: Two Pieces for cello and piano
Berg: Hier ist Friede for violin, cello, piano and harmonium
Dvorak: Five Bagatelles for string trio and harmonium, Opus 47
No late seating.
For additional program information, please visit Camera Lucida's website: sdcamlu.org
Subscription and single tickets available at the UC San Diego Box Office. Ticket information: (858) 534-TIXS (8497).