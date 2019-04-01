Conrad Prebys Concert Hall

Reserved seating: $37

Faculty/Staff: $28

Students: FREE

Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between four musicians with diverse backgrounds. Camera Lucida is a unique project matching masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire with a group of world-class instrumentalists who happen to call San Diego home.

Mahler: Piano Quartet in a minor

Berg: Adagio for clarinet, violin and piano from the Chamber Symphony

Bruch: from Eight Pieces for clarinet, viola and piano, Opus 83

Berg: Four Pieces for clarinet and piano, Opus 5

Webern: Two Pieces for cello and piano

Berg: Hier ist Friede for violin, cello, piano and harmonium

Dvorak: Five Bagatelles for string trio and harmonium, Opus 47

No late seating.

For additional program information, please visit Camera Lucida's website: sdcamlu.org

