Camera Lucida

to Google Calendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093

Camera Luicda returns to the Conrad Prebys Concert Hall for the fifth concert of its 2016-17 season. The chamber music ensemble's program will include:

- Sonata in B-flat Major for Viola and Piano, Opus 107 by Max Reger

- String Quartet in E-flat major, Opus 74, “The Harp” by Ludwig van Beethoven

- Piano Trio by Charles Ives

Tickets are sold EXCLUSIVELY through the UC San Diego Box Office. Visit https://ucsdboxoffice.com/Online/ or call (858) 534-8497 for more information.

***No late seating. Limited free student tickets available at the door.***

For additional program information, please visit Camera Lucida's website:sdcamlu.org

Info

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093 View Map

Music
La Jolla

858-534-6503

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Camera Lucida - 2017-04-17 19:30:00