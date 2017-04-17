Camera Luicda returns to the Conrad Prebys Concert Hall for the fifth concert of its 2016-17 season. The chamber music ensemble's program will include:

- Sonata in B-flat Major for Viola and Piano, Opus 107 by Max Reger

- String Quartet in E-flat major, Opus 74, “The Harp” by Ludwig van Beethoven

- Piano Trio by Charles Ives

Tickets are sold EXCLUSIVELY through the UC San Diego Box Office. Visit https://ucsdboxoffice.com/Online/ or call (858) 534-8497 for more information.

***No late seating. Limited free student tickets available at the door.***

For additional program information, please visit Camera Lucida's website:sdcamlu.org