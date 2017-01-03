For its first concert of the new year, Camera Lucida will perform works by Robert Schumann, Camille Saint-Saens and Gabriel Faure.

Camera Lucida is a chamber music collaboration between principal musicians of the San Diego Symphony and UC San Diego's Department of Music. Directed by UC San Diego Professor of Music and cellist Charles Curtis, Camera Lucida also features violinist Jeff Thayer, violist Che-Yen Chen and pianist Reiko Uchida.