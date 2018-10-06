Free Bereavement Camp for Children Set for October 6, 2018 at 1231 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92103. Grieving children, ages 7-17 in the San Diego area who’ve recently lost a loved one are invited to take part in “Camp I Believe,” Kindred at Home Hospice San Diego’s annual free bereavement camp, which is funded by the Kindred Hospice Foundation. Camp activities and programming are designed to help participants express feelings, have fun, feel “normal” again and gain a sense of community. While the camp supports grieving youth and families, not all programming is focused on grief and loss – activities emphasize team building, personal growth, positive relationships with peers, and fun. And the San Diego Camp offers plenty of fun opportunities for such activities with climbing, field games, crafts, animal encounters and much more. For Applications call or email Sarah Cardet, Camp Coordinator, at the Kindred Office.