The Campanile Music Festival continues to bring critically-acclaimed musicians from across the United States to San Diego State University offering students and chamber music aficionados the opportunity to learn from and interact with guest artists locally in settings beyond the concert hall. We are thrilled to welcome the New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider with clarinetist Kinan Azmeh for the upcoming festival week running April 17th-20th. For the first time, The Campanile Music Festival is excited to be collaborating with both the woodwind and composition departments at the SDSU School of Music and Dance. In addition to masterclasses, open rehearsals and a final concert, guest artists will be presenting a composition workshop on April 18th. The final festival concert on April 19th will feature works by guest artists Kinan Azmeh and Colin Jacobsen in addition to Pulitzer Prize recipient Caroline Shaw.

All events are free and open to the public.