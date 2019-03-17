Candid Conversations
Mission Valley Library 2123 Fenton Pkwy., San Diego, California 92108
The Kim Center for Social Balance is a non profit organization which strives for gender equity in the workplace. "Candid Conversations" is a monthly open forum where individuals can gather to openly discuss their opinions and experiences regarding gender. Admission is free! To RSVP go to kimcenter.org or contact jnguyen9909@gmail.com
