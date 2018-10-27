Canvas and Cannabis - Paint Night

West Coast Cannabis Tours 9747 Businesspark Ave, San Diego, California 92131

Paint and puff your way to creativity in this art canna combo, all while unleashing your inner Picasso! Join(t) us for a 2-3 hour guided painting experience with San Diego’s best local artists. We’ll supply the brushes, paints, pipes, and everything else you’ll need to have a colorful time! Just bring a valid 21+ photo ID, your favorite friends, and some cannabis (optional). And trust us…no prior experience is needed! Artists of every level are guaranteed to have a wonderful time.

Take home your masterpiece alongside new, fun memories.

