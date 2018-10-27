The Capitol Steps presents "Make America Grin Again"

On the eve of the most consequential, all-or-nothing midterm elections in the country's history, The Capitol Steps (http://www.capsteps.com), America's premiere political-musical-satire troupe, will appear at Spreckels Theatre in San Diego for just one show on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 7:00 pm.

The troupe will offer its newest show, Make America Grin Again, a brand-new comedy show with a mix of song and stand-up that lampoons our modern political leaders, taking on the major issues of the day and sharing songs from the group's newest album, which was released July 1.

The Capitol Steps have elevated political satire to an art form. Before The Daily Show, Full Frontal, and The Colbert Report, this Washington, DC-based comedy troupe gave audience laugh cramps with their bipartisan lampooning. The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize their employers, and haven't let up since. If you've been keeping with the news, you know there's no shortage of material. The troupe is coming back to San Diego with a new show of musical and political comedy. It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable: neither side is safe from the group that puts the MOCK in Democracy!

The 90-minute show Make America Grin Again will provide such treats as:

Stormy Daniels

Aristocrats from the Cradle

Pence is From Heaven

Taking Aim at the NRA

All For Free

Happy Days are Here for Dems

Hillary Will Survive

I Like Big Cuts

Hang Down Your Head, Paul Ryan

The Most Fabulous, Stupendous, Fantastic Military Parade

and much more!

Taking a lesson from the Trump family--never miss a chance to slip in an endorsement for your business--this concert is named after the troupe's newest album, "Make America Grin Again." The new album is amazing. It's huge. It's fabulous. It has nothing to do with Russia. Or Putin. Or those annoying immigrant children at the border. Hear from Donald Trump and Don Jr., Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, and even some Democrats (SAD!!!) as they make comedy great again. With a special guest appearance by Stormy Daniels!

Capitol Steps shows, being headline-driven, are unpredictable, so the complete song list and cast list can't be forecast in advance. The troupe pounces on breaking news events in order to keep the show fresh. In the overheated news cycle surrounding our 45th president, this has been particularly challenging. Elaina Newport, a founding member of the group and one of its lead writers, says she's even texted updates to performers waiting backstage to go on. Mike Thornton, who plays Trump, asserts, "It's almost impossible to stay ahead of the buffoonery."

Political satire is good for you! The stress of following the national news has been peaking among adults in blue states, and this is suppressing language growth and cognitive development in families with young children. Citizens are urged to laugh off their political angst and stretch their smile muscles once again.

"They're the best. There's no one like them, no one in their league." Larry King, CNN

"The Capitol Steps make it easier to leave public life." Former President George H. W. Bush

About The Capitol Steps

Originally, a group of Senate staffers were planning a show for a Christmas party in 1981. Their first idea was to stage a Nativity play, but in the whole Congress they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin. So they decided to dig into the headlines of the day and created song parodies and skits, which conveyed a special brand of satirical humor. They adopted their name from a 1981 political scandal in which Representative John Jenrette allegedly had relations with his wife on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building.

Today, a formidable group of comedian-singers carry on the tradition that was begun 35 years ago. Traditionally, no matter who or what is in the headlines, The Capitol Steps tackles both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish. They've unleashed 32 albums to date, including 2017's "Orange Is The New Barack" and 2018's "Make American Grin Again."

The Capitol Steps has been featured on NBC, ABC, and CBS, tackling the foibles of elected officials through skit and song, transmuting scandals and shortcomings into pure laughter. Every year, the troupe also appears on multiple NPR stations nationwide during their "Politics Takes a Holiday" specials.

Although The Capitol Steps are based in Washington, DC, most of their shows are out of town, at 1,000-1,500 seat theatres from Seattle to Boston and every city in between. They have also performed for the last five Presidents—but not yet for President Trump.