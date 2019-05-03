For the past 20 years, the Capitol Steps have made Poway a regular stop on their national tours. Formed more than 30 years ago, Capitol Steps began as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them. Their first idea was to stage a nativity play, but in the whole Congress they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin. The Steps return just in time to build bridges and laugh across the aisle. Don’t miss this Poway favorite!