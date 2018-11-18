Cappella Pratensis: "The Imitation Game"

Travel to Holland and France with the San Diego Early Music Society to hear Cappella Pratensis, a marvelous group that specializes in the music of its namesake, Josquin des Pres (c. 1450-1521). Reflecting states of mind as well as nations, the program features music by the great Josquin himself and others who emulated—or inspired—this constantly self-reinventing and shape-shifting composer. Immerse yourself in the voices of eight men singing from ancient manuscripts, sharing a single music stand and weaving a magical sonic world of polyphony. This concert will transport you out of time and space. $10 to $45.

www.sdems.org | (619) 291 8246