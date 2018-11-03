Cardinal Golf Tournament

The Hoover Alumni Organization and Hoover Foundation are hosting a golf tournament in support of special academic and athletic programs for students at Hoover High School. All registered golfers receive golf round w/cart, free golf club, swag bag, entry in $25,000 hole-in-one contest and additional contests, buffet luncheon, with raffles and silent auction. REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW! Write "CITY BEAT" on your registration form to receive the early-bird price of $150/single or $550/foursome.

Print your registration form at hooveralumniorgsd.org/golf-tournament/