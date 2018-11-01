Caregiving for Someone with Dementia: A Hands on Skills Training for Family Caregivers

The Alzheimer's Association in collaboration with Aria Hospice invites family caregivers to participate in an interactive home health aide training where you will learn how to assist with your loved one's daily needs. This program is designed to provide caregivers with the knowledge, tools and strategies needed to care for someone with dementia.

Caregiver topics to be discussed:

*Safety measures for caregiver and persons living with dementia - Assessing the home environment by making adaptations to keep a person safe

*Bathing and showering - Strategies to address a person's reluctance to showering and bathing

*Safely transferring persons with dementia - Learn skills for transferring a person who is bedridden or wheelchair bound

*Turning and repositioning - Become familiar with tools on how to turn and reposition with care

RSVP required as space is limited. RSVP today by calling 1.800.272.3900. Bilingual staff on site.