The Carlsbad 5000 is the World's Fastest 5K. Join us on the stunning seaside course for a weekend of running where participants of all abilities chase their goals, celebrate with friends, and cheer for pro runners from around the world as they compete in the iconic Elite Invitational. There's a full weekend of activities starting with a two-day Wellness Expo featuring activities for all ages, live music, local vendors, food trucks and more. Saturday is the Junior Carlsbad for kids 12 and under which offers 1-mile races to a diaper dash and toddler trot. Sunday is the main event. Take part in one of four 5Ks, or run the All-Day 20K. After your race, celebrate with free craft brews in the Pizza Port Beer Garden. Registration available online and event morning (higher fee).