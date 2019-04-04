The best companies in North County San Diego and inspiring business leaders from the region will gather at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: A New Horizon. This exciting event will shine a spotlight on businesses and organizations for their achievements and milestones within the community. The celebration will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.

The CBAD Awards will recognize outstanding businesses, large and small, in five categories:

The Community Footprint Award; Beat the Odds Award, The Risk-Taker Award; Women Championing Women Award, Best Place to Work (Large Business) and Best Place to Work (Small Business). These categories are meant to highlight members who positively impact their community, outstanding workplaces, women business leaders, successful startups, and accomplished entrepreneurs.

Judi Sheppard Missett, Founder & CEO of Jazzercise, Inc. will be the keynote speaker and will share her journey as the head of the 50-year-old fitness company. KUSI News Anchor and North County local, Lauren Phinney, will act as master of ceremonies.

Ticket prices to be a part of this celebration are $95 for members, $145 for general public and $750 for a table of eight. Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Go to https://www.carlsbad.org/cbadawards2019/ to learn more!

Sponsors for the #CBADAwards include Grand Pacific Resorts, San Diego Gas & Electric, Tri-City Medical Center and Wells Fargo.