The 16th annual Carlsbad Music Festival is a 3-day summer celebration of adventurous music by the beach on Friday-Sunday, August 2-4, 2019, in the charming seaside Village of Carlsbad. The Festival, called “one of the area’s most innovative music showcases” by KPBS, features dozens of performances of creative music of all kinds curated by CMF Founder and Artistic Director, composer/violinist Matt McBane.

The weekend includes free indoor and outdoor concerts (with $5-10 suggested donation) at various venues, beer garden, food trucks, artisan market, and pop-up art gallery. VIP packages are sold for special musician meet-and-greet opportunities, hosted snacks and drinks in the VIP Lounge, reserved seating at indoor stages, and the best views of the outdoor stage and beach.

The Festival programming is an eclectic mix of creative and adventurous music ranging from contemporary classical, indie rock, world, electronic, and jazz music, to musicians who work across genres and fall between the cracks. Carlsbad Music Festival is a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit organization presenting beloved community events that draw thousands from near and far for its unique programming and beautiful setting.

More information about performance schedules, vendors, artists, and more can be found on our website: www.carlsbadmusicfestival.org