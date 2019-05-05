North County’s premier street fair is returning to Carlsbad this spring. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold the Carlsbad Village Faire on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Carlsbad. The Faire will stretch east to west from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street and north to south from Beech Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive, with all streets closed for pedestrian use only.

Since 1974, the Carlsbad Village Faire features more than 750 vendors selling a variety of unique goods including art, antiques, clothing, items from around the world and much more! The Faire will also feature rides for kids, an international food center, live music and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast. This exciting event draws in visitors from all over Southern California and even other states.

During the event, the Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad will continue its more than 25-year tradition by hosting a pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot. The meal, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, will be served between 7:00 a.m. and noon.

To make parking more convenient, complimentary shuttles will run to and from the Faire. Shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and at the west corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Additional handicapped parking is available at the Carlsbad Visitor Center (the old train depot) located at 400 Carlsbad Village Dr, as well as at the Village Faire Shopping Center located at 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Handicapped spaces are limited.

For more information about the Carlsbad Village Faire, please contact the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce by visiting www.carlsbad.org or calling (760) 931-8400.