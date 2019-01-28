Carney Magic at North Coast Rep

Comedian, actor, and sleight of hand virtuoso John Carney, returns to North Coast Rep in his one-man show: Carney Magic, January 28th & 29th at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

The show is a charming, hilarious and astounding theatrical experience with everything from story telling, personal stories and magic. From silly to sentimental, Carney Magic expertly weaves likeable characters with magic and mind-blowing slight of hand to deliver a performance that will amaze and delight!

Honored by Hollywood’s Magic Castle, and the Academy of Magical Arts’ prestigious Performing Masters Fellowship, John Carney’s engaging wit and dazzling talent have landed him appearances on “Jerry Seinfeld’s HBO Special,” “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Carney is also an accomplished actor, with featured appearances on such TV shows as “Spin City” and “Two and a Half Men”, as well as numerous sketch comedy shows, plays, and theatrical productions. He has lectured extensively throughout the world, and his books “Magic by Design”, “Carneycopia”, and “The Book of Secrets” are considered modern classics in instruction of the art form. He embodies the state of his art, combining exceptional skill and creativity…with pure entertainment. A family friendly show.

Tickets for Carney Magic are $35 with performances at 7:30pm. Please visit northcoastrep.org for tickets or call our box office at 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.