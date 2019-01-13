Carnival AirShip Flying Over San Diego - Win Prizes and More!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane...it’s Carnival Cruise Line’s very own AirShip! This 128-foot-long red, white and blue blimp (filled with enough helium to inflate 136,000 balloons) is returning to the sky in 2019!

To celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship - Carnival Panorama - to homeport in California in 20 years, the AirShip will make its West Coast aerial debut in Pasadena before flying over Los Angeles on January 2 during the post-parade Showcase of Floats. It will also take to the skies with visits to iconic LA landmarks starting January 13 and January 16, so don’t miss out for your chance to win some cool prizes!

When you take a picture or video of the AirShip and post it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #ChooseFun, you’ll be entered to win gift certificates to Regal Movie Theatres, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and notable restaurants (Olive Garden, Buca di Beppo, Benihana).

You can catch the Carnival AirShip during the following dates/locations:

January 13 - From 12:00PM - 4:00PM, catch the AirShip along the San Diego Coast. Spot it at the zoo or the cruise terminal!

January 16 - Surprise! Look up and you may be a lucky passerby who gets a glimpse of the AirShip