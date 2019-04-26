Carolina Montejo "Leffas: Small Fusion"

UCSD Visual Arts Facility Gallery Russell Dr. and Lyman Ave., La Jolla, California 92093

Screening Room, 219 Visual Arts Facility, UC San Diego

Leffas: Small Fusion, is an experimental science fiction film in which plant and human worlds are mystically combined. Through the story of the Green Rose, an Amazonian plant with hallucinogenic properties, and its encounter with Andreas, a conventional western man living in the city, Leffas: Small Fusion explores fear as a point of entry with new life forms and ideas.

UCSD Visual Arts Facility Gallery Russell Dr. and Lyman Ave., La Jolla, California 92093
Art , Film
La Jolla
