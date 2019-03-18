Caroline Louise Miller, composer - Graduate Recital

Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater

Free

Biomes: A Musical Life-Form Tour

An evening of works inspired by surrealism, dreams, and biology.

Collaborators:

Kyle Motl, contrabass | Mari Kawamura, piano | Alexandria Smith, trumpet | Teresa Diaz de Cossio, bass flute | Ilana Waniuk, violin

Works:

Reductionism is a Dirty Word

Subsong

Hydra Nightingale

Jungles: Remix

Spelunking (*World Premiere)

Phobiaphages