Caroline Louise Miller, composer - Graduate Recital
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater
Biomes: A Musical Life-Form Tour
An evening of works inspired by surrealism, dreams, and biology.
Collaborators:
Kyle Motl, contrabass | Mari Kawamura, piano | Alexandria Smith, trumpet | Teresa Diaz de Cossio, bass flute | Ilana Waniuk, violin
Works:
Reductionism is a Dirty Word
Subsong
Hydra Nightingale
Jungles: Remix
Spelunking (*World Premiere)
Phobiaphages
