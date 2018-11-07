Carrie Mae Weems Guest Lecture

UCSD Price Center Theater 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093

Carrie Mae Weems is a celebrated artist known for exploring issues of race, gender, class and how the present can be understood through history and identity. Named a MacArthur Fellow in 2013, Weems continues to engage local communities through art and activism. Determined as ever to enter the picture—both literally and metaphorically—Weems has sustained an on-going dialogue within contemporary discourse for over thirty years. During this time, Carrie Mae Weems has developed a complex body of art employing photographs, text, fabric, audio, digital images, installation, and video.

