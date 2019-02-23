Carruth Cellars 9th Annual Barrel Tasting Party

Join Carruth Cellars on the last weekend in February for the 9th Annual Barrel Tasting Party! This is your chance to taste wine from the barrel before it gets bottled. Like what you taste? Order futures! This is the only time of year futures are available for purchase, and that’s not all, they are on sale (10% off, or 30% for members)! Barrel tasting is already a unique and fun wine tasting experience, but when you add live music, Red Oven Pizza, and Smokin’ J’s BBQ to the mix it becomes a true party! Tickets are $40 and include 12 barrel samples, a souvenir glass, live music, and exclusive access to futures