Carruth Cellars Gold Party

Lift your wine glasses and rejoice! May 31st through June 2nd is San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend and the festivities wouldn’t be complete without the participation of San Diego’s largest urban winery, Carruth Cellars.

On June 1st from 6-9 pm, Carruth Cellars will host the Gold Party in celebration of the release of their 2016 Knights Valley Malbec, which received the prestigious gold medal in the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Spend the evening sipping award-winning wine at Carruth Cellars Urban Winery and Tasting Room in Solana Beach. In addition to live music from The Gold Standard and featured food pairing from Smokin’ J’s BBQ, the 2016 Knights Valley Malbec will be on sale all day (20% for public, 30% off for members)!

Carruth Cellars 2016 Knights Valley Malbec tasting notes: Inky in color with hints of charcoal and a blast of blackberry on the palate. This meaty red is softened by velvety tannins and a spicy, true to character Knights Valley finish.