Cartoon Your Image!
Lovejoy Creations Studio 2690 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite #201, San Diego, California 92106
Use your imagination and turn a photo of your pet or someone you know into a colorful cartoon through guided instruction with a professional artist. 11"x14" canvas, pre-drawn sketch of your photo, and all painting supplies are provided. Great for beginners and family fun. $45. Located in Liberty Station.
Info
