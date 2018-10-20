Casa Cornelia 25th Anniversary and La Mancha Awards

Join us this October 20 for Casa Cornelia's 25th Anniversary Celebration and La Mancha Awards, honoring local immigration champions in San Diego.

This annual event celebrates the dedication of exceptional attorneys and law firms who fought tirelessly for justice on behalf of Casa Cornelia's immigrant and refugee clients. This year, Casa Cornelia is delighted to commemorate more than 10,000 children, women and men who received pro bono legal services -- granting them protections from the U.S. government and escape violence and persecution in their countries of origin.

The 25th Anniversary Celebration and La Mancha Awards will bring together hundreds of San Diego community members to experience:

· A special awards ceremony honoring local attorneys and law firms for their outstanding contributions to immigrants and refugees

· Keynote speaker and Pulitzer-Prize winner Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times

· A VIP reception and social hour with hors d'oeuvres and live music

The best part? All event proceeds go toward providing free legal services to immigrant children and families.