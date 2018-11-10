Casa de Amparo's 20th Annual Crystal Ball Gala

This elegant evening will take place at the premier Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. Highlights include a lavish cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, dancing and an exciting live and silent auction. Since 1999, visionary Crystal Ball Gala patrons and community members have raised substantial funds to help Casa Kids look into their own crystal ball and see a brighter future. All proceeds raised at Crystal Ball Gala benefit Casa de Amparo.