Casamigos Tequila Tasting Dinner at Casa de Bandini

Casa de Bandini will host a multi-course tequila tasting dinner featuring premium tequila brand, Casamigos.

Guests will enjoy a four-course meal including favorites such as Camarones Envueltos, bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers with mango dressing; Fiesta Ensalada with cilantro-lime dressing; Carne Asada with Tequila Lime Shrimp; and Sopapillas, fried puff pastries sprinkled with cinnamon and served with ice cream and honey for dessert. Dishes will be paired with Casamigos Silver, Reposado and Añejo tequila, a classic margarita and a delicious Mezcal cocktail to go with dessert.

During dinner guests will hear from experts on the development and production of tequila, including how it originates from the city of Tequila in Mexico, and how it remains one of Mexico’s most popular alcoholic beverages today.

Tickets are $50 each. To RSVP, please call 760.634.3443.