Casey Donahew LIVE in Concert at Moonshine Beach!

Don't miss Casey Donahew LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Wednesday 04/10! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y9mp6ch6

The Burleson native, (with the help of his wife Melinda,) has painstakingly carved out an impressive niche for himself on the country music scene over the past decade, attracting a solid base of loyal fans who flock to his legendary live shows. Building his career from the ground up one show at a time, he's managed to perform on countless stages night after night in front of thousands, topped the Texas music charts several times, released four albums independently to critical acclaim, and forged a path all his own through the music scene without the aid or muscle of a major record label or power-suit management company. And the release of his latest CD, "Double Wide Dream," may just push him to heights he never could have imagined when he first plugged in on stage at the Thirsty Armadillo bar back in Fort Worth's Stockyards in the Fall of 2002, and began constructing his own field of musical dreams.

In 2006 he released a second self-titled CD that included "White Trash Story," a raucous, redneck story tune that instantly became a fan favorite. He followed that up with a live CD recorded at Bostock's, (the Stephenville bar that gave Casey one of his first big breaks), then returned to the studio in 2009 to make, "Moving On," a project described as "rattling, rolling and rumbling like a youthful Robert Earl Keen fronting Reckless Kelly. That project sold an impressive 32,000 copies thanks to his growing legion of fans, as word spread like wildfire among the college crowd about this underground indie sensation.

His latest studio CD, "Double Wide Dream," is pretty much right in the wheelhouse of Casey's previous three…the songs contemplate all the highs and lows of real life, from the heartaches to the belly laughs and everything in between, and the CD is packed full of that unbridled, can-do indie spirit that has rocket-powered his entire career right from the start.

With the release of what will likely be his biggest album to date, Casey is gearing up for his biggest year ever, playing to packed houses throughout Texas and the Midwest. He's come a long, long way since those early days on that Armadillo stage, and he still loves to thrill crowds both big and small. But given the choice -- he'll take the flamethrower approach every time.