Cat Calendar Launch Party
June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
2019 World of Cats calendar at Liberty Station Point Loma
Ms. Rubin’s studio will be filled with her original whimsical cat artworks as featured in her calendar: Feather Puss with her feather whiskers, Frida Mad Cat, San Diego Cat with Balboa Park’s water lilies and Cat in Love. Rubin’s 2019 World of Cats calendar makes a great holiday gift. Cat images so beautifully printed you will want to frame them! Also available Rubin designed holiday cards. Artworks affordably priced at $40 and up. Meet artist June Rubin in her studio for your signed copy of the calendar. Free!