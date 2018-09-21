The Catalina Wine Mixer

Do you like to drink wine? Do you like to have a good time? Join us at the Descanso Beach Club for the Annual Catalina Wine Mixer! The three-day extravaganza features live bands, DJs, fun cocktails, delicious food, crafts, dancing, a Step Brothers movie screening, beach parties, various activities, and of course lots of wine from West Coast wineries for you to sample and purchase. Come celebrate the last weekend of Summer with the Step Brothers inspired event, September 21-23!