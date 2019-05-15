Catch & Cocktails at Storyhouse Spirits

Catch & Cocktails Dinner and Spirits Pairing at Storyhouse Spirits

Join Storyhouse Spirits, San Diego’s newest distillery, and Catalina Offshore Products, one of the region’s premier seafood purveyors, for Catch & Cocktails, a four-course dinner and spirits pairing at Storyhouse Spirits.

Executive Chef Nick Paulerio and Distiller Matt Kidd from Storyhouse Spirits have carefully paired each dish with select drinks. Fishmonger Tommy Gomes of Catalina Offshore will perform a live demonstration and share his sustainable seafood insights and tales of life on the sea.

Tickets are $65 per person, taxes and gratuity are included. The optional spirits pairing is an additional $25 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please email cheers@storyhousespirits.com.