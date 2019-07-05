Catnip Capers
June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
June Rubin’s studio will be filled with her original whimsical cat artworks: Feather Puss with feather whiskers, San Diego Cat with Balboa Park’s water lilies, Cat in Love, Cat as Mother watercolor inspired by Della Robbia with a Madonna Cat with lemons on the oval border. www.junerubin.com 858-229-4571
Ocean Beach, Point Loma