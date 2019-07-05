Catnip Capers

to Google Calendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00

June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106

June Rubin’s studio will be filled with her original whimsical cat artworks: Feather Puss with feather whiskers, San Diego Cat with Balboa Park’s water lilies, Cat in Love, Cat as Mother watercolor inspired by Della Robbia with a Madonna Cat with lemons on the oval border. www.junerubin.com 858-229-4571

Info

June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art
Ocean Beach, Point Loma
858-229-4571
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Catnip Capers - 2019-07-05 17:00:00