CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation — experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!