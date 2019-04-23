The Cave Dwellers at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
WHAT: THE CAVE DWELLERS BY WILLIAM SAROYAN AT NORTH COAST REP FOR A CLASSIC READING SERIES
WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive,
Solana Beach, CA 92075
SCHEDULE: April 23, 2019 at 7:30pm
BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org
DESCRIPTION: The Cave Dwellers explores the adventures of some homeless people who are camping out on the stage of an abandoned theatre that is about to be pulled down for a housing project. Humor, grace, innocence and improvisation distinguish this Broadway classic. An enchanting story.
David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird*, Kandis Chappelle*, Ken Ruta*, …
Tickets for the one-night-only reading are $15. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
PRICES: $15