The Cave Dwellers at North Coast Repertory Theatre

WHAT: THE CAVE DWELLERS BY WILLIAM SAROYAN AT NORTH COAST REP FOR A CLASSIC READING SERIES

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive,

Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: April 23, 2019 at 7:30pm

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org

DESCRIPTION: The Cave Dwellers explores the adventures of some homeless people who are camping out on the stage of an abandoned theatre that is about to be pulled down for a housing project. Humor, grace, innocence and improvisation distinguish this Broadway classic. An enchanting story.

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird*, Kandis Chappelle*, Ken Ruta*, …

Tickets for the one-night-only reading are $15.

PRICES: $15