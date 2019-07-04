Celebrate the 4th of July at George's

George's at the Cove is the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day in San Diego. Join us for a full dining experience across all of our levels on Thursday, July 4th, 2019.

Start the night at our Ocean Terrace bar with a pre-dinner cocktail overlooking the Pacific coastline. Next head downstairs for dinner at our award-winning, fine dining restaurant California Modern. We'll be offering our full dinner menu including our popular 6-course chef's tasting menu. End the night at our middle level open-air bar Level2 for music and creative cocktails. Level2 is one of the only bars open late in La Jolla and was recently named one of "The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego" by Eater San Diego.

Dinner reservations strongly recommended. First come, first served availability at bar. No fireworks.