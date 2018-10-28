With a tradition of culinary innovation, California is rich in extraordinary agricultural abundance. Gourmets converge each year in beautiful La Jolla for a unique celebration of the region’s bounty and craftsmanship. Celebrate the Craft has been one of Southern California’s premier showcases for locally grown ingredients, innovative cooking and winemaking.

Artisans will come together for The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ 16th annual celebration of the very best of California’s culinary offerings.

Portions of the proceeds will be donated Slow Food Urban San Diego, an organization that strives to create connections and strengthen the community around issues including the environment, health, culture and equity of San Diego’s food system.