Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the Arts Park @ Chollas Creek

From the strike of dawn on Halloween to the end of the second day of November, Dia de los Muertos is celebrated by Mexicans all over the world. But it isn’t just about skeletons, and it isn’t scary either.

Dia de los Muertos is a vibrant, colorful celebration of life, with people gathering to honor friends and family members who have died. On Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1-5 p.m., Jacobs Center’s Arts Park @ Chollas Creek will hold a Dia de los Muertos event with Artist-In-Residence Macedonio Arteaga and cultural group Izcalli sharing how this ancient Mexican philosophy of honoring the dead celebrates life.

Attendees will hear “Day of the Dead” stories, while creating take-home masks, sugar skulls and papel picado (traditional paper cut-out banners) – surrounded by the colorful backdrop of work from local and nationally known street artists at the Arts Park.

Arteaga is one of two new artists-in-residence for the Jacobs Center, advocating for community engagement through the arts. He is the co-founder, writer, teacher and artistic director of Teatro Izcalli, a San Diego-based Chicana/o comedy troupe. Izcalli transforms the lives of Chicana/o and indigenous communities by promoting cultural consciousness through the arts, education and community dialogue.

With the renovation of the Arts Park @ Chollas Creek, Jacobs Center hopes to create more neighborhood cultural gatherings that bring together artists in the San Diego community. Arts Park @ Chollas Creek offers a variety of events year-round centered around art, design and nature. For more info., visit www.jacobscenter.org.