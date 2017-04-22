Celebrate Earth Day with the Italian Film Festival
La Paloma Theater 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas, California 92024
Celebrate Earth Day with the Italian Film Festival! This Special event is a Benefit for Surfing Madonna Oceans Project and San Diego Italian Film Festival. Screening of the Italian Surf movie Bella Vita. Pre-Party featuring organic Italian wines, appetizers from Chef Rob Ruiz and Cucina Migrante, & Gaia Gelato! (Party starts at 5:00, Movie at 7:00). The film's director, Jason Baffa, will host a Q&A following the movie
Saturday, April 22nd

Pre-Party 5:00
Movie 7:00
Tickets: $15 (movie only) $30 (party & movie) available online at www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com and at the door

