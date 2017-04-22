Celebrate Earth Day with the Italian Film Festival! This Special event is a Benefit for Surfing Madonna Oceans Project and San Diego Italian Film Festival. Screening of the Italian Surf movie Bella Vita. Pre-Party featuring organic Italian wines, appetizers from Chef Rob Ruiz and Cucina Migrante, & Gaia Gelato! (Party starts at 5:00, Movie at 7:00). The film's director, Jason Baffa, will host a Q&A following the movie

Saturday, April 22nd

La Paloma theatre, Encinitas

Pre-Party 5:00

Movie 7:00

Tickets: $15 (movie only) $30 (party & movie) available online at www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com and at the door