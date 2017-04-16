Celebrate Easter Brunch at George's

George's at the Cove in La Jolla only serves brunch twice a year, Easter and Mother's Day, and you don't want to miss either occasion. Their menu is full of new takes on classic favorites including warm french toast with Chino Farms strawberries, Baja shrimp omelet, eggs benedict with Meyer lemon hollandiase, and more, including many vegetarian/vegan options. Plus don't forget about their award-winning service and breathtaking ocean view.

Brunch is served downstairs at California Modern starting at 10am. George's Ocean Terrace and Level2 will also be open on Easter, opening at 11am.