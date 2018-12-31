Celebrate the New Year at JRDN

Pop, sparkle, fizz, toast, sip! Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Tower23 Hotel in Pacific Beach! Dine before you dance with dinner at JRDN then enjoy the DJ vibes as you toast 2019 at midnight.

DINE BEFORE YOU DANCE

Enjoy dinner at JRDN prepared by Executive Chef Dave Warner before ringing in the new year. There will be two seating’s: 5:30 & 8:30 PM. Reservations are required.

DRINKS & DANCING

Groove into the new year with DJ vibes starting at 10 PM. Sip on featured cocktails and toast to 2019 with your closest friends and loved ones. Tickets are $40-45 presale and $55 the day of.

STAY & PLAY

There are special room packages available for those who would like to extend the evening with a stay at TOWER23. Who could forget New Year’s Day brunch? JRDN will be serving brunch from 9 AM – 3:30 PM.

Information on New Year’s celebrations at Tower23 & JRDN can be found at https://www.t23hotel.com/play/events/nye/.