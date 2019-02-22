Celebrate Puppetry
City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105
Celebrate puppetry with City Heights Puppet Project. Presenting traditional to provocative short performances by Animal Cracker Conspiracy, Kathy Felker, Mindy Donner Twisted Heart Puppetworks. Recognition of longevity performers by San Diego Guild of Puppetry. Ages ten and up. Free of charge.
