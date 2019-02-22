Celebrate Puppetry

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00

City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105

Celebrate puppetry with City Heights Puppet Project. Presenting traditional to provocative short performances by Animal Cracker Conspiracy, Kathy Felker, Mindy Donner Twisted Heart Puppetworks. Recognition of longevity performers by San Diego Guild of Puppetry. Ages ten and up. Free of charge.

Info
City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105 View Map
Performance
City Heights
6198502130
to Google Calendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Puppetry - 2019-02-22 19:00:00