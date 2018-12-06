Celebrate San Diego with this Red Bull Music-sponsored all ages concert, a debut for the brand in San Diego. Featuring a large-scale beachside stage setup, a specially curated line-up of some of the city's best, including Eddie Zuko, Amon, Spooky Cigarette and more, as well as a special second-story art installation, this event will make it clear why San Diego is more than just an underdog city in the west coast.