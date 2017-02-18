Celebrate the New Art Gallery at GUILD Venue 100!

Attend for an evening of inspiration in the NEW ART GALLERY of Guild Venue 100, featuring guest resident artist John Moseley.

The gathering on February 18th will celebrate the opening of GUILD Venue 100's new art gallery, and will showcase the latest artwork created by John Moseley, a local genius whose creations are said to "have a healing vibration that brings people closer into alignment with who they are....inspired and connected to self and the natural world."

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the featured artist, network with other visionary San Diegans, and enjoy an evening of extraordinary art. Wine & light appetizers will be served.

John Moseley's pieces will be on display at the beautiiful & historic Guild building throughout the end of February. Learn more about this featured artist below.

FREE Event, but RSVP required. Early registration is recommended.

RESERVE: www.GuildArtGallery0218.eventbrite.com