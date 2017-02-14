Celebrate Valentine's Day at George's

George's at the Cove 1250 Prospect, La Jolla, California 92037

Celebrate your someone special at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants. George's at the Cove is offering special prix-fixe menus this Valentine's Day featuring an outstanding variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts with the season's freshest ingredients. Celebrate at their first floor fine dining experience, California Modern and enjoy 3 courses for $86 per person. Or, for a more casual environment and menu, dine on their Ocean Terrace (with heat lamps and blankets!) or at Level2, their mid level bar deck, where they'll be serving 3 courses for $65 per person.

858-454-4244

