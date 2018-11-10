Celebrate Veteran's Day with Flagship Cruises

We Salute Our Troops

We proudly welcome all veterans, active duty, retired and reserve members of the military to enjoy a FREE ride on the Patriot Jet Boat or our narrated Harbor Tour.

Veteran's Day Weekend, November 10-12, 2018

Free Patriot Jet Boat (Saturday and Sunday)

Free Harbor Tour (Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Present a valid military ID at our ticket booth to receive your free boarding ticket. Thank you to all who serve and have served our country!